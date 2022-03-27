UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.99. 179,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,856. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.78 and a 200 day moving average of $228.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

