UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 122.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $239,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $3,634,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $192,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 31,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 66,769 shares of company stock worth $533,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 138,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,446. The company has a market capitalization of $471.26 million, a PE ratio of -331.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $13.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantaloupe Profile (Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.