UBS Group Boosts JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target to $52.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $66.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.42.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $66.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.62 and a beta of 1.00.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

