UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 20 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Get UBS Group alerts:

NYSE:UBS opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.