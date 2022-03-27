Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Reduced by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,282,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

