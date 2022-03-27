Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $273.38 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $273.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

