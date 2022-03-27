United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,384,000 after acquiring an additional 44,529 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $215.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.70 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.56.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.