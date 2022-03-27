UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.55 Billion

Brokerages forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) will announce $78.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.73 billion to $79.06 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $70.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $319.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $315.91 billion to $320.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $345.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $340.39 billion to $353.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UNH opened at $513.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $482.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $360.55 and a 52-week high of $515.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,478,185,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832,614 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

