UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of UTSI stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UTStarcom in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

