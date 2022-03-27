Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,158. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

