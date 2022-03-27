Validity (VAL) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.39 Million

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $3.83 or 0.00008177 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $17.39 million and $251,888.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Validity has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002257 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00286097 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,540,385 coins and its circulating supply is 4,537,645 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

