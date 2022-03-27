Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $885.26 Million

Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) will post sales of $885.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $890.30 million and the lowest is $880.23 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $774.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valmont Industries.
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
VMI opened at $243.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.15%.
Valmont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
