Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $38.15

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.15, but opened at $34.95. Valneva shares last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VALN. UBS Group cut shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valneva during the fourth quarter worth $3,369,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valneva during the third quarter worth $376,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Valneva during the third quarter worth $97,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

