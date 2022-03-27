Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 37,172 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,398,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,172 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $212,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,852 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,109,000 after acquiring an additional 130,971 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 114.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 750,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,254,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.85. 1,076,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,867. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

