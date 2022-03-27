Van ECK Associates Corp Has $181.41 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,780,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $181,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,729,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,349,340. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a market cap of $199.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

