Van ECK Associates Corp Has $296.38 Million Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,540,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,248,417 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Alamos Gold worth $296,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 82.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 111.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,531 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $6,925,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 459.9% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,119,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 919,840 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 865.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 741,782 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,129. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

