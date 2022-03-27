Van ECK Associates Corp Has $407.77 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 160,475 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $407,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $241,793,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KLA by 30.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of KLA by 72.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.10.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.44. 942,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.