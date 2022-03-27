Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 105,588 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,588 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $163,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBH stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.28. 1,129,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.77.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

