Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 23,040 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $196,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.93 on Friday, hitting $453.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,835. The company has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.93.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

