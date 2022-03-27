VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 164,818 shares.The stock last traded at $106.06 and had previously closed at $105.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOO. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

