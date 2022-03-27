VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Price Target Lowered to C$21.50 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$21.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EINC. ATB Capital upped their price objective on VanEck ETF Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on VanEck ETF Trust from C$24.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on VanEck ETF Trust from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC set a C$28.00 price objective on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.50.

EINC stock opened at C$12.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$581.86 million and a PE ratio of -7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64. VanEck ETF Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.79 and a 1-year high of C$26.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.56.

