VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Trading Down 0.7%

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 18 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.