Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $21,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,418,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,306. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

