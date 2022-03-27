Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,306,000.
VGLT stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.10. 2,733,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,599. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.97. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.60 and a 52-week high of $93.26.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
