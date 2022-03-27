Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.1% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,495,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,710. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $91.16 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

