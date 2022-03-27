Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 121,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after buying an additional 47,802 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $178.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $157.20 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

