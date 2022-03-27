Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.14 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

