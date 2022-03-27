Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Increased by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $52.23 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $58.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

