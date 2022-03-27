Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sets New 12-Month High at $157.55

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $157.55 and last traded at $157.33, with a volume of 4034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

