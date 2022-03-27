Veil Trading Up 96.9% Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded up 94.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $165.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veil has traded up 96.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,793.46 or 0.99936393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00064100 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00141727 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011148 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.00268692 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004943 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001150 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00032939 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

