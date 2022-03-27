Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Encinitas, California. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

