Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,956 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $221.82 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

