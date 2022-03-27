Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in National Grid by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $76.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.48) to GBX 1,200 ($15.80) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.74) to GBX 1,105 ($14.55) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

