Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,597,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

