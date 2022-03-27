Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

