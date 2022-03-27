Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after buying an additional 2,164,897 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in OneMain by 362,138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after buying an additional 778,597 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in OneMain by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after buying an additional 769,943 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,819,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,865,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.01. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.58%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Profile (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.