Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $98.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

