Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 604 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SEA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,237,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in SEA by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $639,249,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.60.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $116.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average is $234.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

