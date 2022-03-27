Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $215.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

