Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,668 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $39,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,429. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.63.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.