Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Via Renewables from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

VIA stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.78 million, a PE ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -331.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Via Renewables in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

