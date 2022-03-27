VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CIL stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $39.19 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09.

Get VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 71,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.