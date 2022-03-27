Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,667.78 ($35.12).

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.17) to GBX 2,060 ($27.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.23) target price on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($30.67) price objective on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Victrex alerts:

In other news, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 500 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,920 ($25.28) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,638.23). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 2,800 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,893 ($24.92) per share, with a total value of £53,004 ($69,778.83). Insiders purchased a total of 3,322 shares of company stock worth $6,305,348 in the last 90 days.

VCT stock traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,861 ($24.50). The stock had a trading volume of 76,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,850. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,731 ($22.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,720 ($35.81). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,970.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,256.65.

About Victrex (Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.