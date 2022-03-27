Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

VGZ opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.31. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

About Vista Gold (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

