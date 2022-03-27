Vistry Group (LON:VTY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,100

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($15.80) to GBX 1,100 ($14.48) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

VTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.48) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.35) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.54) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,395.88 ($18.38).

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 931 ($12.26) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 8.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,014.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,112.88. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 882 ($11.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

