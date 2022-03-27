VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the February 28th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VOC Energy Trust in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

VOC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 96,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,047. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.70%. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

