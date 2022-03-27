Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives $142.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($230.77) to €230.00 ($252.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

VWAGY stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

