Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 245 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) received a SEK 245 price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VOLV.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo in a report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price target on Volvo in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on Volvo in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 226.71.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

