Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

