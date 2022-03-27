Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $208,000 in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $1,129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after buying an additional 239,906 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 201.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 120,678 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.75. 367,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

